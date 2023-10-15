They're Trying Really Hard To Reinstate the Virusdemic with New Rules to Control Your Health

They're Trying Really Hard To Reinstate the Virusdemic with New Rules and Control Your Health!
00:00 They're working really hard to bring back the virusdemic
01:26 We make our freedom thru the choices we make
04:00 Welcome to Fantasy Island
05:37 The new and old Respublicanism
07:05 Decentralizing will make THEM irrelevant
09:33 Marxism - a cancer in the land
11:40 What is true decentralization
16:06 Personal Character matters more
