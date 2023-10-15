Create New Account
They're Trying Really Hard To Reinstate the Virusdemic with New Rules to Control Your Health
channel image
NJT Report
30 Subscribers
236 views
Published Yesterday

They're Trying Really Hard To Reinstate the Virusdemic with New Rules and Control Your Health!
00:00 They're working really hard to bring back the virusdemic
01:26 We make our freedom thru the choices we make
04:00 Welcome to Fantasy Island
05:37 The new and old Respublicanism
07:05 Decentralizing will make THEM irrelevant
09:33 Marxism - a cancer in the land
11:40 What is true decentralization
16:06 Personal Character matters more

Keywords
virusdecentralizecoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemictesting for covidhealthy peoplenew covid rulesdecentralization of healthcovid testing rulestrying to bring back covid pandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket