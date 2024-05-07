A Criminal Case was Opened for the Murder of ⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ - ENG subtitled

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

A criminal case has been opened for the murder of Russell Bentley.

Our channel team continues to monitor the investigation into the death of Russell Bentley, a volunteer from Texas, USA. We were able to talk to his widow and lawyer, who told us about how the investigation is going.

The most important progress was the opening of a criminal case of murder, in which the investigators are already working with suspects.

We recalled Russell’s life in Donetsk, their wedding, and the American’s love for Ukrainian songs in our casual conversation with Lyudmila. And most importantly, we talked about why “Texas” became the image that foreigners are guided by.

Source: WarGonzo (https://t.me/wargonzo/19682)

Translated by Putinger's Cat (https://t.me/putingers_cat)