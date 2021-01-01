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Pigs Catch COVID - UK Bans Free Range Chickens! - War on Meat / Animal Ag
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37 views • January 01, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 1 January 2021
First the mink -- now the pigs? A new study shows pigs are susceptible to COVID-19, setting the stage for mass culls of our food supply in the name of zoonotic threats and public health. The UK has banned outdoor chickens under guise of "bird flu" biosecurity. The establishment is whittling away at real, healthy protein production -- even as bills are floated to end factory farming (which is great!--but not if we have outlawed free range/healthy/regenerative animals first!). It's time to start getting serious about producing protein for your family. Christian breaks it down.
First the mink -- now the pigs? A new study shows pigs are susceptible to COVID-19, setting the stage for mass culls of our food supply in the name of zoonotic threats and public health. The UK has banned outdoor chickens under guise of "bird flu" biosecurity. The establishment is whittling away at real, healthy protein production -- even as bills are floated to end factory farming (which is great!--but not if we have outlawed free range/healthy/regenerative animals first!). It's time to start getting serious about producing protein for your family. Christian breaks it down.
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