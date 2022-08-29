Hand Recount shows Aggregious ERRORS in Dominion Machines that threw election results

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Proof that the Declab County GA Commissioner Race was thrown by Dominion Machines in May 2022.
If not for the hand count to correct the results, the wrong candidate would have won.
SHARED BY GEN MICHAEL FLYNN:
"Get rid of the machines & go to paper ballot & hand counting only. Make sure EVERYONE volunteers at the various voting locations in your local communities. Get involved in our voting processes; keep everyone honest. Our current election system is so completely broken & corrupt. If you believe there has been corruption in an election, do not concede or allow your candidate to concede, instead fight for what is the right & fair outcome. That’s all we ask (and to crush the socialists in NOV)."
https://truthsocial.com/@TrueGenFlynn/108903538681718956