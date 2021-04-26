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Covid-19: “Faithless” The Jewish Rabbi's, “Faithless” The christian Ministers: What Does God Say About Gossip-19 ???
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50 views • April 26, 2021
There's a lot more going on than A “Non-Existant Virus” there is an embarrassing Mix of politicians who have to be on the opposite side of their opponents no matter how dumb they look. That's Demon-Rats in profile. Their the worst people in the world and covid is the weakest flu ever, yet the world convulses...
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