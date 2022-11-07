The Power Of Satan (Pt. 2) 2:15 Workman's Podcast #38

On this episode, Bro. Reynolds looks at how the unsaved are under the dominion and power of Satan. Please watch to find out what it is all about.
"Dallas" written and sung by Bro. Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitar player of the Gospel Plowboys. This is based on a true story by the way.
"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney
All music used by permission.
