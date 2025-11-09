⚡️⚡️⚡️WARRIORS OF THE "VOSTOK" TROOP GROUP HAVE LIBERATED THE SETTLEMENT OF RYBNOE IN THE ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION

Warriors of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Army of the "Vostok" troop group, having crossed the Yanchur river, took control of a defense area of more than 2 square kilometers, including the settlement of Rybnoe on the western bank of the river!

Enemy resistance, difficult weather conditions, and the necessity to cross the Yanchur river could not hold back the assault of the advancing guardsmen of the 37th brigade.

🔸Warriors from Buryatia in the course of the battles for Rybnoe destroyed up to a platoon of personnel from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5 armored vehicles, and 7 units of automotive transport.

🔸The "Vostok" troop group continues its advance westward, liberating the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

❗️Congratulations to our compatriots from Buryatia on another success bringing Russia closer to victory!

"Far Eastern Express" continues to run on schedule!





