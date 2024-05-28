Where, in Holy Scripture, is the explicit command to love your nation? I know, I know, it’s embedded within the command to love your neighbor, but that raises another question. How many of you are obeying Jesus’ explicit examples on how to love your neighbor? How many of you have been slandered by party workers, yet HAVE DONE NOTHING to instruct them in the matters of repentance? How many of you have neighbors who cannot pay their rent? Their mortgage? Their utility bills? How many do you see walking or sleeping out on the streets, keeping all their worldly possessions with them? How many of them have no food to put on the table? How many of them have no table? Jesus tells us in the Gospels, “If your neighbor has no cloak (or tunic, which is like a shirt), and you have two, give them one.”



In short, help them.



