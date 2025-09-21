NWO: Dark origins of the Vatican’s massive wealth

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican, which is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18 lusts after power, control, domination and money. She receives her power, seat and great authority from the dragon in Revelation 13:2 and the dragon is satan in Revelation 12:9.





She has accumulated wealth through the abominable indulgences and investing in the stock markets. She is worth billions yet Christ and His apostles were not rich financially.





