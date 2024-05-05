Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 3, 2024

Episode 2273 - What’s going on in Germany? -What tv programs are they playing in Germany for kids? -Why is Taylor Swift getting blow back? -What type of junk is being played on tv? -Florida is banned from selling of lab grown meat. -Why are they trying to control our speech? -Who controls congress? -What is wrong with all these new pharmaceutical drugs? -Our favorite energy supplement? -What problems are these Energy drinks that are loaded with a bunch of junk causing to the body?

