Section 224: could Fuse US Pentagon with Israel

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Buried national defense legal clause could fuse Pentagon & IDF - expert
Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act could establish a US-Israeli innovation center, says retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.
But, she argues, the language of that clause goes far beyond simple cooperation.
💬 “The word fusion is used, like a fusion of IDF and Pentagon," she notes.
The measure reflects a longstanding push for even deeper Israeli access to American military capabilities, she emphasizes, and recalls former CIA officer John Kiriakou's observation that the US already provides Israel with "99% of what we have."
🥴 Yet Israeli advocates continue to persue the remaining 1%.
If that's true, Kwiatkowski argues, Section 224 may represent exactly that final piece.
💬 "Section 224 was written by Israel, basically. This is the other 1% that they require that we had heretofore not given them. They want in the mix."