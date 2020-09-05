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AP. MMS: 4 Months taking Chlorine Dioxide. My Experience.
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1649 views • September 05, 2020
Well, its been 4 monthjs since I first mixed a single drop of activated MMS into a cup, added 4 oz of water and drank it. Since that time my physical health has been dramatically affected for the good as I took dosages and studied more and more about what it does in the human body. Here I give my 4-month report of how things have gone. It is not a cure-all for everything going wrong in the body but it absolutly has done me good in many ways. I share my experience here.
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