Russia Wiped Out The Command Staff of The Elite NATO Brigade That Prepared To Enter KURSK
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9979 followers
5
402 views • 8 months ago

As of August 21, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly, not only in the Donbass but also in the Kursk region. So, a few minutes ago, many reputable war correspondents officially reported that over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces had established control over three strategically important settlements in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. In particular, it is reported that under the onslaught of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to flee from such settlements as 'Krasny Yar', 'Mezhevoye', and 'Kamyshevka'. Over the past day, the total advance of the Russian Army in this direction of the front was 20 km. According to war correspondents, Russian troops have already come close to the outskirts of one of the most important cities in Donbass - 'Pokrovsk'....................................................

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
natokurskkrasny yarmezhevoyekamyshevka
