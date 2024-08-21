As of August 21, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly, not only in the Donbass but also in the Kursk region. So, a few minutes ago, many reputable war correspondents officially reported that over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces had established control over three strategically important settlements in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. In particular, it is reported that under the onslaught of Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to flee from such settlements as 'Krasny Yar', 'Mezhevoye', and 'Kamyshevka'. Over the past day, the total advance of the Russian Army in this direction of the front was 20 km. According to war correspondents, Russian troops have already come close to the outskirts of one of the most important cities in Donbass - 'Pokrovsk'....................................................

