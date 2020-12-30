Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E10: The Cosmic Overplus

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

This Episode of Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is on the intriguing topic of the Cosmic Overplus, what it is, how important it is to Creation, How important Earth is to Creation, how Co-Creative plans are passed down the dimensional links, Consequences of the Luciferian Rebellion and so much more.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

If you would like questions asked/answered live on the Episode please send them to: [email protected] and/or If you would like to Contribute or ask questions directly to Delstarr, please contact: [email protected]

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage