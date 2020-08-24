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A Conversation with Dr. Scott Atlas (includes school reopening)
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49 views • August 24, 2020
If accessible, please view the original video at Supervisor Jim Desmond's YouTube channel (with several other important school-related interviews): https://youtu.be/bkG6PslTIyE. Superintendent Desmond is in the San Diego, CA area. His conversation was with Dr. Scott Atlas, from the Hoover Institute. Dr. Atlas has been at the forefront of sharing ALL of the data when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. Atlas believes our response to Sars-Cov-2 will cause far more harm than the virus.
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