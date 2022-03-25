© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau Reprimanded at Europeon Parliament
Follow
3
Share
Report
204 views • March 25, 2022
At European Parliament, German MP Christine Anderson Calls Trudeau "A Disgrace for Any Democracy". Also Croatian M.E.P. Mislav Kolakusic calls out Trudeau for violating the civil rights of Canadians. "Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace for any democracy. Please spare us your presence."
To support my channel:
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Thank you, and May God bless all the truth seekers out there. 🙏
Also....
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
....and my newest channel at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you support my channel, I am forever be grateful. Thank you, and may God bless all the truth seekers out there. 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
....and my newest channel at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
To support my channel:
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Thank you, and May God bless all the truth seekers out there. 🙏
Also....
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
....and my newest channel at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you support my channel, I am forever be grateful. Thank you, and may God bless all the truth seekers out there. 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
Follow me on my other channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
....and my newest channel at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.