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What is Meditation?|Meditation Music|Relaxing 😌😌😌|
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34 views • February 19, 2022
What is Meditation?|Meditation Music|Relaxing 😌😌😌|
Meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries. It is a form of mental training that teaches people to focus their attention on the present moment.
Meditation has been shown to help with stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also improve concentration and creativity.
Meditation can be done in many different ways. Some people meditate by focusing on the breath, others by focusing on a mantra or an object of contemplation, while others might meditate by working with their thoughts or emotions.
Thanks for watching 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries. It is a form of mental training that teaches people to focus their attention on the present moment.
Meditation has been shown to help with stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also improve concentration and creativity.
Meditation can be done in many different ways. Some people meditate by focusing on the breath, others by focusing on a mantra or an object of contemplation, while others might meditate by working with their thoughts or emotions.
Thanks for watching 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
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