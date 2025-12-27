BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exclusive: Trucker Brigitte Belton, Reveals the Untold Story Inside Story of The Freedom Convoy
Maverick News
Maverick News
41 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 24 hours ago

Tonight on Maverick News: We sit down with Brigitte Belton, the trailblazing female trucker widely recognized as the spark that ignited the 2022 Freedom Convoy. As the driver of the iconic "Daddy's Lil Monster" rig and author of her powerful firsthand account, Brigitte shares the raw, unfiltered truth about life on the road during the pandemic—and the dramatic shift that turned frontline heroes into targets.From the early days of COVID mandates that divided Canadians, to the government's heavy-handed response under Justin Trudeau and allies like Doug Ford, Brigitte exposes how policies promoting "inclusion" instead fueled segregation, discrimination, and the erosion of fundamental freedoms. No matter where you stood on the issues, the treatment of everyday Canadians—including truckers who kept the nation supplied—was unacceptable.This is the inside story the mainstream convoy leadership never fully told: A gripping journey of unity, resilience, and one woman's courage to amplify the voices of the unheard. Brigitte takes us behind the scenes of the emotional rollercoaster that united a nation and challenged authoritarian overreach.

Keywords
trumpfreedomtrudeaulockdowns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy