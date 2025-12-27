© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Trucker Brigitte Belton, Reveals the Untold Story Inside Story of The Freedom Convoy
33 views • 24 hours ago
Tonight on Maverick News: We sit down with Brigitte Belton, the trailblazing female trucker widely recognized as the spark that ignited the 2022 Freedom Convoy. As the driver of the iconic "Daddy's Lil Monster" rig and author of her powerful firsthand account, Brigitte shares the raw, unfiltered truth about life on the road during the pandemic—and the dramatic shift that turned frontline heroes into targets.From the early days of COVID mandates that divided Canadians, to the government's heavy-handed response under Justin Trudeau and allies like Doug Ford, Brigitte exposes how policies promoting "inclusion" instead fueled segregation, discrimination, and the erosion of fundamental freedoms. No matter where you stood on the issues, the treatment of everyday Canadians—including truckers who kept the nation supplied—was unacceptable.This is the inside story the mainstream convoy leadership never fully told: A gripping journey of unity, resilience, and one woman's courage to amplify the voices of the unheard. Brigitte takes us behind the scenes of the emotional rollercoaster that united a nation and challenged authoritarian overreach.
