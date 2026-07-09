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Episode 22 - Vinnie Eastwood Returns After Being Targeted As New Zealand's #1 Truth Journalist
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Vinny Eastwood emerged in 2008 as one of New Zealand's most vociferous voices against the ongoing tyranny that has been overtaking the world. Through his podcast he became one of the top journalists interviewing activists and freedom fighters alike but given his success in stirring the pot, he was heavily targeted, deplatformed, defunded and essentially demoralized. After a 14-month hiatus, Vinny is back for the attack and joins me today to discuss the current shit show we are witnessing all around the world.


SUPPORT VINNY:

http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/donate.html

https://www.patreon.com/TheVinnyEastwoodShow​

KIWIBANK: VMAN COMPANIES LIMITED 38-9010-0455296-00



"Welcome Ladies, gentlemen and hermaphrodites,

fellow slaves of the global plantation.

The Vinny Eastwood IS Bad News!

It's like the news, but WORSE!

It’s the lighter side of democide,

Just because we’re getting annihilated,

Doesn’t mean we can’t have fun,

Otherwise, what’s the point?

The Vinny Eastwood Show,

Where the only thing worse than

living in a high tech global police state

run by child trafficking satanists…

is Vinny’s jokes."


The Vinny Eastwood Show

Exposing Scumbaggery Since 2008!


Web: http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheVinnyEastwoodShow​

Merch: http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/merch.html

Show Archives: http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/latest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VinnyEastwoodShow​​YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5pRlV4QE4vf0A0q6_mLgA

Twitter: https://witter.com/VinnyEastwood

Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/user/VinnyEastwood

Bitchute: http://www.bitchute.com/channel/vinnyeastwood/

Odysee: http://www.odysee.com/@VinnyEastwood:0

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/vinnyeastwoodnz/

Minds: http://www.minds.com/vinnyeastwood/

TLBtalk: http://www.tlbtalk.com/-VinnyEastwood

One Great Work Network: http://www.onegreatworknetwork.com/vinny-eastwood


Also check out his classic interview with Mark Passio and David Icke

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfUEujA0x-4&t=6507s

Keywords
vinnyeastwoodnewzealandpodcastertruthjournalist
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