RT News - July 3 2026 2PM GMT

July 3, 2026

rt.com









Five people are killed and 18 wounded after a Ukrainian drone strikes a market in Russia's Zaporozhye region. Moscow says Kiev is escalating its attacks on civilians, killing 422 innocent people in just three months. Interpol issues an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian national. It follows a parcel bombing in Monaco, which targeted a notorious businessman who was reportedly about to reveal all on corruption in Kiev. Iranians began saying their final farewells to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February. The official six day funeral begins on Saturday.





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