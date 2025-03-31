US Army M88 "Hercules" armored recovery vehicle sank into a Lithuanian swamp - 4 missing American Soldiers

Update: Three American servicemen who went missing during exercises in Lithuania last week have died — Gitanas Nauseda's press service

The U.S. Army M88 "Hercules" armored recovery vehicle sank into a Lithuanian swamp that was missing from official maps, according to Nerijus Zableckis, head of the Wetlands Restoration and Conservation Fund.

“There are no reliable government maps marking all hazardous swampy areas. The bog where the American armored vehicle got stuck was not on any maps,” he stated.

Zableckis noted that swamps cover about 10% of Lithuania’s territory, but official databases lack accuracy.

It took almost a week, but on Monday morning, rescue crews finally managed to extract a 60-ton US M88 Hercules armored vehicle from a Lithuanian swamp. Here’s how a "routine" training exercise took a dramatic turn:

🔴 Four US soldiers from the First Brigade, Third Infantry Division were sent to a drill near the Pabrade training ground, close to the Belarus border.

🔴 Their mission? Drive the 60-ton recovery vehicle into a swamp to pull out another stuck US Army vehicle. What could possibly go wrong?

🔴 The soldiers were reported missing on March 25.

🔴 US Army Europe and Africa confirmed the soldiers were "conducting scheduled tactical training" at the time of the incident.

🔴 A massive rescue operation followed, involving two M88 vehicles, two bulldozers, military helicopters, US soldiers, and Lithuanian forces.

🔴 By March 26, the vehicle had been found, completely submerged in a bog.

🔴 US Navy divers had to literally swim into the swamp, attach cables, and pump water out of the mud.

🔴 The fate of the four soldiers on board remains unknown, according to Lithuanian officials, who said further details would come from US representatives. To add to the awkwardness, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claimed on Wednesday that the soldiers had been "killed in an incident."

🔴 Shortly after, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart had to walk back the statement, clarifying that no deaths had been confirmed.