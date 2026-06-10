Rhema Fires Craig Hagin | Accountability, Domestic Violence & Child Protection With Tracie Chapman

We have an update on recent ministry developments with Rhema Bible Church’s firing of Kenneth Hagin's grandson, Craig Hagin, this week. Resistance Chicks welcomes former Rhema graduate/member of Rhema church and domestic violence/child protection advocate, Tracie Chapman, to talk about what this teaches about accountability, domestic violence, and child protection. From Tracie: "Domestic violence is already devastating. But for many women, the abuse does not stop with physical, emotional, financial, or psychological control. It is made even worse when faith is weaponized against them. Some women are told to stay silent. Some are told to submit no matter the cost. Some are pushed toward forced forgiveness without safety, accountability, or truth. Some are made to feel that leaving abuse means failing God. That is not protection. That is coercion. Women can become trapped not only in the traditional cycle of domestic violence but also in spiritual abuse, where scripture, church culture, shame, and community pressure are used to keep them stuck. When an image is protected over people, and reputation is valued more than safety, real harm is done. The truth is simple: safety must come before silence. Safety must come before appearances. Safety must come before forced reconciliation. Churches, pastors, and faith communities have a responsibility to be places of truth, protection, wisdom, and action, not places where abuse is minimized or hidden. If we care about women, children, and healthy families, then we have to be honest about this issue and courageous enough to talk about it." Read More and connect with Tracie: https://www.resistancechicks.com/rhema-fires-craig-hagin-tracie-chapman/

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