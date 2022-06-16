Captured AFU fighter tells how the command throws them to the slaughter. Eng. SUBS - 061622

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Captured AFU fighter tells how the command throws them to the slaughter
💬 "...I wanted to live. We are considered to be cannon fodder. Everyone understands why our leaders treat us so inhumanly. They never explained anything, throwing us into battle. More than 10 of 15 men who were assembled to form our unit never had any military training..."