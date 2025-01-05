Freak Fog And Flash Freezes, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 4, 2025, #491

Dane Wigington













https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/





Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008













"62 million people under threat of major winter storm set to deliver season’s most significant blow yet" (CNN). "Dense fog advisory for Denver goes into effect Saturday, incoming storm system to drop snow across Colorado" (CBS). "UK weather: flight disruption expected until Sunday due to thick fog" (Sky News). "Spain weather warning as brutal -6C freeze and intense fog threatens flight chaos" (MSN). From freak fog to flash freezing temperatures, natural winter weather is no more.





All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.





Dane Wigington













Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington





To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-4-2025-491/





To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/





Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008















