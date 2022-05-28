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New Monkeypox Vaccines Cause Myocarditis
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427 views • May 28, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discovers that the newest combination Smallpox/Monkeypox vaccines that were approved 4 years ago, with no smallpox in the world…has a known record of causing heart damage, known to cause myocarditis and pericarditis – but the DOD in its quest to decimate our own military, rolled it out in 2018 anyway. Now the United States government has purchased, millions of doses, despite there is no smallpox confirmed in the world… And there is probably know Monkeypox either. We’re gonna take a look at this monkey business in today’s show…and you won’t want to miss our special Friday session of “ask Dr. Jane“
This is the Dr. Jane Ruby show you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine
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http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cwiv-new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discovers that the newest combination Smallpox/Monkeypox vaccines that were approved 4 years ago, with no smallpox in the world…has a known record of causing heart damage, known to cause myocarditis and pericarditis – but the DOD in its quest to decimate our own military, rolled it out in 2018 anyway. Now the United States government has purchased, millions of doses, despite there is no smallpox confirmed in the world… And there is probably know Monkeypox either. We’re gonna take a look at this monkey business in today’s show…and you won’t want to miss our special Friday session of “ask Dr. Jane“
This is the Dr. Jane Ruby show you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cwiv-new-monkeypox-vaccines-cause-myocarditis.html
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