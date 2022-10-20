The real Anthony Fauci Movie Full Movie Oct 2022 Part 1

Made from the book by Robbert F Kennedy
COLLUDING BIG TECH, BIG PHARMA & BIG GOVERNMENT EXPOSED
The real Anthony Fauci Movie Full Movie Oct 2022
All about the bribes between NIH . WHO . Bill Gates and Event 201 and
the corruption involved in pushing out the experimental mRNA drug (vaccine ) that has never been long-term tested on humans. IT shows clearly that the vax is as potentially dangerous as Thalidomide was in terms of massive side effects
so far in the UK 22,000 excess total deaths ( all causes) since the rollout of more vax boosters. When are the masses going to wake up I wonder. It took 20 years for Thalidomide to be banned, so how much more horrific suffering will the entire human population have to put up with for the profits of Bug Pharma?
