The real Anthony Fauci Movie Full Movie Oct 2022 Part 1
RossathomeUK
Published a month ago |

Made from the book by Robbert F Kennedy  


COLLUDING BIG TECH, BIG PHARMA & BIG GOVERNMENT EXPOSED

The real Anthony Fauci Movie Full Movie Oct 2022

All about the bribes between NIH . WHO . Bill Gates and Event 201 and 

the corruption involved in pushing out the experimental mRNA drug (vaccine ) that has never been long-term tested on humans.  IT shows clearly that the vax is as potentially dangerous as Thalidomide was in terms of massive side effects

 so far in the UK  22,000 excess total deaths ( all causes)  since the rollout of more vax boosters. When are the masses going to wake up I wonder.  It took 20 years for Thalidomide to be banned, so how much more horrific suffering will the entire human population have to put up with for the profits of  Bug Pharma?


