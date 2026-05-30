⚡️100% Russian. The import-substituted Ka-226T helicopter has taken to the skies for the first time. It performs well at high altitudes and is resistant to crosswinds.



The Ka-226T can easily land in challenging conditions — for example, in dense urban areas or on small vessels. Watch the video to see how the first flight of this unique aircraft went.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of May 30, 2026



▪️ In the Rostov region, a tanker, a fuel tank, and an administrative building were set on fire at the port in Taganrog after being hit by enemy drones. The fire has been extinguished. Two people were injured when a drone hit a private house in the village of Grekovo-Timofeevka in the Matveevo-Kurgan district. In the Nevelsk district, the windows of two houses in the village of Botmanovo were damaged. In a number of regions, drone alerts were also announced, and 6 drones were shot down in the Tula region, 13 in the Voronezh region, and air defense operations were ongoing over Crimea.



▪️ On the Sumy front, assault troops of the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division advanced up to 100 meters in the Bachevsk area and captured two enemy soldiers from the 104th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces. In the Sumy region, our assault troops advanced up to 500 meters in twelve sectors, and firefights continue in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and surrounding areas. In the Krasnopol region, firefights continue between the settlements of Lesnoye and Taratutino.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone attacked a car in the October settlement of the Belgorod district, killing two men on the spot and injuring two others. In the Grayvoron district, an FPV drone hit a car in the Golovchino area, injuring a woman.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division reported that assault units of the 127th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 71st Guards Motor Rifle Division broke the enemy's stubborn resistance and expelled the last groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the village of Karaichnoe. The 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Army of the "North" Group of Forces expelled enemy units (1 POGO of the State Security Service) from the village of Budarki in the northeastern part of the Volchansk district. In the areas of Granov and Veterinarnoe, our assault troops continue to clear the forested areas. Firefights are ongoing in the village of Okhrymovka and in the forested areas of the Volchansk district.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, heavy battles continue in the built-up areas and on the flanks. Our forces are deploying aviation and artillery.



▪️ On the south of the Dobropillsky front, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the village of Novopodgorne in the Dnepropetrovsk region. South of the "East" Guards Motor Rifle Division, forces of the 430th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 29th Army of the group liberated the village of Lesnoye in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the main topic remains the issue of civilian and military logistics, which are under constant attack by the enemy. Enemy security agencies have officially announced plans to further intensify their attacks in order to disrupt all types of supplies. The governor of the Kherson region, warning drivers about the remote mining of roads, compared the enemy's actions to the blockade of Leningrad. In a number of regions, restrictions on the sale of fuel to individuals have been introduced.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors