WATCH: SOLUTION TO European Energy CRISIS! - THIS Company Is Fighting Back!
World Alternative Media
Published 20 hours ago |

Josh Sigurdson talks with James Hill, CEO and President of MCF Energy about the massive risk Europeans face in the current, growing energy crisis.

The energy crisis in Europe appears to be entirely self inflicted in many ways and it's effecting the supply chain as well. Millions face further poverty and loss of household sustainability. This could force tens of millions of people into rations and the hands of governments. The same governments that created the problem in the first place and are driving Russia into the hands of China.

James Hill runs MCF Energy which is the only company truly exploring and delivering large amounts of natural gas to Europe from WITHIN Europe. They're putting off the problem which is of course impending. Their role in keeping people alive cannot be understated.

In this video, we talk about what's happening and how these solutions can be brought in to solve this massive problem.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

