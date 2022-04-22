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FALSE FLAG ATTACK On Supply Chain! - Factories BURN, Livestock KILLED & Planes CRASH!
World Alternative Media
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631 views • April 22, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the controlled collapse of the supply chain as nearly 20 factories burn at the same time, all while livestock is killed due to a fake "bird flu," a plane crashes into the General Mills building, ships line up in record numbers outside of China and inflation continues to spread like cancer.
We are witnessing the Great Reset's latest false flag against basic supply chain efficiency and the move towards a global currency system of "convenience" and technocracy via a social credit score to replace the old guard system.
This new centralized system will come in as a way to "save the day" while in reality bankrupting humans of their humanity and using fear and dependency to bring about a disruption the likes of which humanity has never seen before. This is the tower of Babel.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccineeconomynwoconspiracymandatemasksjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19supply chaincovidgreat resettim picciottwam
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