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FALSE FLAG ATTACK On Supply Chain! - Factories BURN, Livestock KILLED & Planes CRASH!
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631 views • April 22, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the controlled collapse of the supply chain as nearly 20 factories burn at the same time, all while livestock is killed due to a fake "bird flu," a plane crashes into the General Mills building, ships line up in record numbers outside of China and inflation continues to spread like cancer.
We are witnessing the Great Reset's latest false flag against basic supply chain efficiency and the move towards a global currency system of "convenience" and technocracy via a social credit score to replace the old guard system.
This new centralized system will come in as a way to "save the day" while in reality bankrupting humans of their humanity and using fear and dependency to bring about a disruption the likes of which humanity has never seen before. This is the tower of Babel.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the controlled collapse of the supply chain as nearly 20 factories burn at the same time, all while livestock is killed due to a fake "bird flu," a plane crashes into the General Mills building, ships line up in record numbers outside of China and inflation continues to spread like cancer.
We are witnessing the Great Reset's latest false flag against basic supply chain efficiency and the move towards a global currency system of "convenience" and technocracy via a social credit score to replace the old guard system.
This new centralized system will come in as a way to "save the day" while in reality bankrupting humans of their humanity and using fear and dependency to bring about a disruption the likes of which humanity has never seen before. This is the tower of Babel.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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Help keep independent media alive!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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