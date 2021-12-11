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Alert!! Dr. Jane Ruby Reports - COVID Shot Damage to Kids Begins - VAERS and Local Reports Including "Mini" Heart Attacks
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91 views • December 11, 2021
Stew Peters guest Dr. Jane Ruby reports on VAERS and local reports on damage beginning to surface with kids and the COVID shots. Parents are ignorantly sacrificing their kids to Big Pharma profits and the Great Reset agenda. Reports include "mini' heart attacks which Dr. Jane takes issue with and collapsing shortly after taking the shots. This is just the beginning. More will follow and now they are seeking to approve the kill/clot shot down to the age of 2 in the next few weeks.
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https://deceptionbyomissison.com/blog
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https://deceptionbyomissison.com/blog
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