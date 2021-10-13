EP 2644-8AM Trump DOD Chief: Durham Outlining "Mob Style Conspiracy" 

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We’re still waiting on the release of the Durham Report. Now, obviously, it’s easy to be impatient, but it’s more important that the probe get it right than that it be done quickly, and you know that the Deep State is doing everything it can to gum up the process. So far, we’ve only seen charges against one lawyer allied to the Clinton campaign, a couple of weeks ago Durham filed another wave of new subpoenas, so there’s reason to be hopeful. If anybody on our side knows the full extent of what the Durham Report ought to uncover, and what charges it should bring, it’s Kash Patel. Kash was one of the true warriors within the Trump Administration. He was chief of staff at the Department of Defense and was a strong behind-the-scenes ally of the president on the National Security Council.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18955
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