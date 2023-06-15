X22 REPORT Ep. 3094a - Confidence In The Banking System Is Declining,Fed Hit The Tipping Point

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3094a - June 14, 2023
Confidence In The Banking System Is Declining, Fed Hit The Tipping Point
We are now seeing shrinking in the retail sector, organized criminals are looting stores and this is beginning to have an effect on the retail market. The Fed paused rates and the economy is now dipping into a depression. The people are losing confidence in the banking system.
