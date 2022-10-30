The EU Must Immediately Terminate Contracts For The Purchase Of Fake Vaccine - Mislav Kolakusic MEP

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The EU Commission should immediately terminate contracts for new doses of fake #vaccines against #COVID19 and demand the return of the 2.5 billion euros paid so far. Everyone who lied that #vaccines prevent the spread of the virus must be held accountable.
https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1580556991822696448