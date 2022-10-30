Create New Account
The EU Must Immediately Terminate Contracts For The Purchase Of Fake Vaccine - Mislav Kolakusic MEP
Published 24 days ago

The EU Commission should immediately terminate contracts for new doses of fake #vaccines against #COVID19 and demand the return of the 2.5 billion euros paid so far. Everyone who lied that #vaccines prevent the spread of the virus must be held accountable.

