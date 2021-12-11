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LECTRO-FREQUENCIES EMITTED BY 5G ANTENNAS CAUSE COLLISION OF HUNDREDS OF BIRDS (# QUINTA COLUMNA)
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LECTRO-FREQUENCIES EMITTED BY 5G ANTENNAS CAUSE COLLISION OF HUNDREDS OF BIRDS (# QUINTA COLUMNA)
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ELECTRO-FREQUENCIES Emitted by 5G Antennas Cause COLLISION of Hundreds of BIRDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcW3VA7owxua/ [SHARE]
================
5G, Acute Radiation Syndrome, Electromagnetic Fields, Bird Life
================
[Full transcript] @ (Orwell City Reports) Dec 10, 2021: https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/birds.html
================
A shocking video recorded in El Ferrol, Galicia, illustrates the effect that electrofrequency pulses emitted by 5G antennas have on birds, affecting their sense of orientation, causing the inevitable collision and subsequent death of many of them.
These same wave qualities affect humans and can cause acute radiation syndrome and further complications if the graphene oxide factor is considered. With Orwell City, La Quinta Columna explains what happened to this group of birds and why.
================
The strange thing about this case is the collision in mid-flight of the starlings, something that some of the experts consulted by COPE Ferrol cannot explain. The investigation rules out that the members of this flock died of avian flu". But man, how can they all die simultaneously from bird flu? Of course, that's nonsense. "Or by electrocution. This is what COPE Ferrol has been told by a source of the investigation." But they don't tell you what they died of. See? "They had trauma to their wings and legs. That is, they were in a decayed state and unable to fly." They crashed. "Which causes them difficulties to stand up. Faced with this situation, they were treated with force-feeding and mobilization of the fractures observed." That was what was done with those who were left half alive. "The corpses..." It says: " To determine if the cause of death could have been intoxication, samples were taken for toxicological analysis of the brain, heart, lung, trachea, kidney, and intestine, and the results are currently awaited. Several hemorrhagic lesions were observed in the intrathoracic area, larynx, and cranioencephalic region, seriously affecting the heart, respiratory system, and brain, but which cannot be related to a viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection. And so, the tests carried out confirm negative for avian influenza."
Man! They say it can't be linked to a viral condition and yet the omicron variant does affect your heart, right? That's what they're saying. And the brain, too, as they're telling us.
"The report also stresses that electrocution cannot be determined as the cause of death either since in such case, edema and burn necrosis should appear at the entry and exit points of the electric current."
They tell you what it isn't, but they don't tell you what it might be. You already know what it is. But the video won't load. I don't know why. Let's see. I'm going to adjust it a little bit more because it's shocking. I have already watched it before. And now I don't know why it doesn't load. I'll look for the exact moment, see if it's down here. Let's see. No, that wasn't it. Let's load the page again. Let's see if we have luck. These are inconveniences that happen in the live shows we do. Now. Well, there you can hear the sound of starlings. And now, there comes the moment when they start to move. Look, there they come out. Something has happened, and they all come out. And now watch what they do. There they collide. You see? And you can even hear the noise of the fall. Let's see, I'll play it again. Look at it. Let's see if it can be reproduced. Maybe having gone back a little bit has screwed up the reproduction. Let's see. It doesn't play. It takes a while to load. We know the internet is acting up more than it should. We'll play it from the beginning. Listen for the crashing noise at the moment when all the birds drop all at once if it loads again. Well, there they go. Notice here they collide disoriented, and you can hear the noise of when they fall on a plate or somewhere. I think there are more than hundreds of birds. And then some of them flee in a flock as if they have received the impact or the pulse of something. Impressive, isn't it?
Dr. Sevillano: Yes. They were disoriented. Surely all these changes in the behavior of the flock of starlings are due to a level of orientation and perception of the group that, surely, is disturbed when the wave reaches them. And surely, one group got "disconnected" and crashed against the other. That's what we have seen there. The flock, instead of being coherent in its evolution? There are two groups, one goes, and one comes, when in fact they had to go all in the same direction. Surely, there was an antenna nearby. It's probably in the hospital from which everything was recorded.
,,
ELECTRO-FREQUENCIES Emitted by 5G Antennas Cause COLLISION of Hundreds of BIRDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcW3VA7owxua/ [SHARE]
================
5G, Acute Radiation Syndrome, Electromagnetic Fields, Bird Life
================
[Full transcript] @ (Orwell City Reports) Dec 10, 2021: https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/birds.html
================
A shocking video recorded in El Ferrol, Galicia, illustrates the effect that electrofrequency pulses emitted by 5G antennas have on birds, affecting their sense of orientation, causing the inevitable collision and subsequent death of many of them.
These same wave qualities affect humans and can cause acute radiation syndrome and further complications if the graphene oxide factor is considered. With Orwell City, La Quinta Columna explains what happened to this group of birds and why.
================
The strange thing about this case is the collision in mid-flight of the starlings, something that some of the experts consulted by COPE Ferrol cannot explain. The investigation rules out that the members of this flock died of avian flu". But man, how can they all die simultaneously from bird flu? Of course, that's nonsense. "Or by electrocution. This is what COPE Ferrol has been told by a source of the investigation." But they don't tell you what they died of. See? "They had trauma to their wings and legs. That is, they were in a decayed state and unable to fly." They crashed. "Which causes them difficulties to stand up. Faced with this situation, they were treated with force-feeding and mobilization of the fractures observed." That was what was done with those who were left half alive. "The corpses..." It says: " To determine if the cause of death could have been intoxication, samples were taken for toxicological analysis of the brain, heart, lung, trachea, kidney, and intestine, and the results are currently awaited. Several hemorrhagic lesions were observed in the intrathoracic area, larynx, and cranioencephalic region, seriously affecting the heart, respiratory system, and brain, but which cannot be related to a viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection. And so, the tests carried out confirm negative for avian influenza."
Man! They say it can't be linked to a viral condition and yet the omicron variant does affect your heart, right? That's what they're saying. And the brain, too, as they're telling us.
"The report also stresses that electrocution cannot be determined as the cause of death either since in such case, edema and burn necrosis should appear at the entry and exit points of the electric current."
They tell you what it isn't, but they don't tell you what it might be. You already know what it is. But the video won't load. I don't know why. Let's see. I'm going to adjust it a little bit more because it's shocking. I have already watched it before. And now I don't know why it doesn't load. I'll look for the exact moment, see if it's down here. Let's see. No, that wasn't it. Let's load the page again. Let's see if we have luck. These are inconveniences that happen in the live shows we do. Now. Well, there you can hear the sound of starlings. And now, there comes the moment when they start to move. Look, there they come out. Something has happened, and they all come out. And now watch what they do. There they collide. You see? And you can even hear the noise of the fall. Let's see, I'll play it again. Look at it. Let's see if it can be reproduced. Maybe having gone back a little bit has screwed up the reproduction. Let's see. It doesn't play. It takes a while to load. We know the internet is acting up more than it should. We'll play it from the beginning. Listen for the crashing noise at the moment when all the birds drop all at once if it loads again. Well, there they go. Notice here they collide disoriented, and you can hear the noise of when they fall on a plate or somewhere. I think there are more than hundreds of birds. And then some of them flee in a flock as if they have received the impact or the pulse of something. Impressive, isn't it?
Dr. Sevillano: Yes. They were disoriented. Surely all these changes in the behavior of the flock of starlings are due to a level of orientation and perception of the group that, surely, is disturbed when the wave reaches them. And surely, one group got "disconnected" and crashed against the other. That's what we have seen there. The flock, instead of being coherent in its evolution? There are two groups, one goes, and one comes, when in fact they had to go all in the same direction. Surely, there was an antenna nearby. It's probably in the hospital from which everything was recorded.
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