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Dr. Ryan Cole | Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed
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727 views • April 20, 2022
Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed HCQ and Ivermectin Can Do More Than Treat COVID
1.) Hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin can serve as anti-clotting agents.
2.) Normal Vitamin D levels (above 50 nanograms per milliliter) provide a defense against blood clotting.
3.) Take a baby aspirin every day or every other day.
4.) Natto - A fermented soy product that can help break down fibrin.
5.) Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
Full video: https://odysee.com/@ZeeeMedia:3/Dr.-Ryan-Cole---Cancer,-Depleting-Immune-Systems-and-The-WHO-Pandemic-Treaty-vyss6t:6
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.zeeemedia.com .
Clip by: The Vigilant Fox . https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108165392443319574
Dr. Ryan Cole | Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed
Dr Ryan Cole, Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed, HCQ, Ivermectin, April 20 2022
1.) Hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin can serve as anti-clotting agents.
2.) Normal Vitamin D levels (above 50 nanograms per milliliter) provide a defense against blood clotting.
3.) Take a baby aspirin every day or every other day.
4.) Natto - A fermented soy product that can help break down fibrin.
5.) Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
Full video: https://odysee.com/@ZeeeMedia:3/Dr.-Ryan-Cole---Cancer,-Depleting-Immune-Systems-and-The-WHO-Pandemic-Treaty-vyss6t:6
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.zeeemedia.com .
Clip by: The Vigilant Fox . https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108165392443319574
Dr. Ryan Cole | Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed
Dr Ryan Cole, Anti-Clotting Tips for the Jabbed, HCQ, Ivermectin, April 20 2022
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