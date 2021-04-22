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Robert Steele: Our enemy is the British Empire, not China, Iran and Russia [Chinese subtitle] 羅伯特·斯蒂爾：我們的敵人是「大英帝國」，而非中國、伊朗、俄羅斯
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84 views • April 22, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL18QPhbPW4
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL18QPhbPW4
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