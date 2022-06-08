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Christians Are Supposed To Steward The Earth, Not Believe For The End Of It!!
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61 views • June 08, 2022
Today we keep hearing about the "end times." Last generation kept hearing it's the end times. The generation before that even were obsessive over this "end times" which to most mean the end of the planet... BUT DIDN'T GOD SO LOVE THIS WORLD (Kosmos - all of his creation) HE SENT HIS SON TO SAVE IT!??
The end times was the end of the age of Moses where the believers had to go to the temple to worship. NOT THE END OF THE PLANET. God is saving the planet, reconciling it back to himself. Why else would the word say that "the creation is waiting with eager expectation for the manifestation of the sons of God so that it can be liberated from it's bondage to corruption.
I personally think one of the biggest problems facing America and many places in the world is that the Christians are not being Stewards of the earth because they have been falsely taught that God is going to destroy this earth rather than restore all things.. Please hear me out on this episode. Blessings in the name of the Lord Jesus!
Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Get my book "Born Again As Kings" on audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com
The end times was the end of the age of Moses where the believers had to go to the temple to worship. NOT THE END OF THE PLANET. God is saving the planet, reconciling it back to himself. Why else would the word say that "the creation is waiting with eager expectation for the manifestation of the sons of God so that it can be liberated from it's bondage to corruption.
I personally think one of the biggest problems facing America and many places in the world is that the Christians are not being Stewards of the earth because they have been falsely taught that God is going to destroy this earth rather than restore all things.. Please hear me out on this episode. Blessings in the name of the Lord Jesus!
Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Get my book "Born Again As Kings" on audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com
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