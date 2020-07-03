© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rockefeller UN Global Takeover Is Upon Us - Bowne Report - Infowars
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • July 03, 2020
original post:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ede57763df0b000240a99b5
To understand the order out of chaos roller coaster we have all been on. We must observe the actual documentation of the Rockefeller global hydra and its tentacles within the United Nations. We are facing a globalist Army that will make itself known once the moment is right. But the United States must be heavily weakened in order for the Octopus to fully reach its Totalitarian end.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ede57763df0b000240a99b5
To understand the order out of chaos roller coaster we have all been on. We must observe the actual documentation of the Rockefeller global hydra and its tentacles within the United Nations. We are facing a globalist Army that will make itself known once the moment is right. But the United States must be heavily weakened in order for the Octopus to fully reach its Totalitarian end.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.