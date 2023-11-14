Create New Account
10 Stealth Camping Shelters: Tips and Skills
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago

Here are 10 stealth camping shelters, tips and tricks to help you stay hidden when out in the wild! From building a bushcraft shelter with no tools, using wilderness survival skills and tips and tricks to make a solid short term survival shelter, to using man-made materials like a tarp, to set up low profile mini-tents for camping.


Shared from and subscribe to:TA Outdoors

https://www.youtube.com/@TAOutdoors/videos


