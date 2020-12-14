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** Vaccine Zombie Apocalypse: Injecting Humanity at Warp Speed! ** - Restricted Republic
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279 views • December 14, 2020
** WHO will be affected first? Military, First Responders, Elderly and Blind Sheeple. All will be injected with Nano- technology that alters human DNA. This technology will give Sadistic Globalist Corporations and entities the ability to manipulate our bodies through the use of 5G microwave technology that has been researched for years by Universities that are funded by governments and big tech corporations.
Corporations such as Qualcomm, AT&T, Viacom, Microsoft and many others have funded research at UCSD, MIT, and Harvard just to name a few. They have worked in unison to develop this technology to its fruition.
Just say no to the Vaccine.
** CDC Issues “Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse” Funny If They Didn’t Add THIS Horrific Plot Twist!
Restricted Republic – Justis Knight- 14/Dec/2020
-- Video & Article: https://justusaknight.com/2020/12/14/cdc-issues-preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse-funny-if-they-didnt-add-this-horrific-plot-twist/
-- Headline reads, and as per the CDC website it states, “Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site?” No this is not joke and well, yes, we certainly are wondering…OK, more like saying what in the actual (insert expletive) are you trying to play here. Oh, let us guess, you are claiming it was a great community outreach program that drove traffic to your site…or a trendy marketing shtick that is funded with my tax dollars…or as you claim, “We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via “zombie preparedness”. Well, we are going to blow that thought process to smithereens by the time we get to one of the most foreshadowing, cryptic and terrifying comic books, yes published by the CDC, we have ever soon. The words within will send chills up your spine and have you asking…what are they exactly preparing us for?
The CDC is no stranger to controversy…but promoting how to prepare for the attack of the un-dead simply crosses the line. So for those of you that think this is ‘click bait’ or artistic license let me immediately put those thoughts to rest. I offer you exhibit # 1, the CDC’s “Zombie Preparedness” plan. I know, it’s hard to believe this stuff is real, but no a days truth is far stranger than fiction. There’s even a convenient and easy to display Zombie Poster to scare small children in to assuring everyone is prepared for something that can never happen…right? Well, not so fast my friends, the details of this plan go into great detail but we need to get you up to speed on an intersecting story first.
The CDC is no stranger to controversy…but promoting how to prepare for the attack of the un-dead simply crosses the line. So for those of you that think this is ‘click bait’ or artistic license let me immediately put those thoughts to rest. I offer you exhibit # 1, the CDC’s “Zombie Preparedness” plan. I know, it’s hard to believe this stuff is real, but no a days truth is far stranger than fiction. There’s even a convenient and easy to display Zombie Poster to scare small children in to assuring everyone is prepared for something that can never happen…right? Well, not so fast my friends, the details of this plan go into great detail but we need to get you up to speed on an intersecting story first.
So, before we get back to preparing for the zombie apocalypse. Just a few days ago was announced, and as published here by CNN, “Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be administered in the US, CDC director says” to be more specific, in the words of your Director Robert Redfield, ““Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older”. Well let’s link together the real strange and unreal part of this story and it has nothing to do with the zombie minions ready to eat our flesh, no it rather has to do with another form of conquer under the banner of preparedness that creates a dangerous mixture of one part truth to three parts of agenda and mix in a dash of terrifying foreshadowing.
So, now the 101 of the zombie invasion, or as the CDC publishes, “Preparedness 101“. It starts by saying,
Cont'd
Corporations such as Qualcomm, AT&T, Viacom, Microsoft and many others have funded research at UCSD, MIT, and Harvard just to name a few. They have worked in unison to develop this technology to its fruition.
Just say no to the Vaccine.
** CDC Issues “Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse” Funny If They Didn’t Add THIS Horrific Plot Twist!
Restricted Republic – Justis Knight- 14/Dec/2020
-- Video & Article: https://justusaknight.com/2020/12/14/cdc-issues-preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse-funny-if-they-didnt-add-this-horrific-plot-twist/
-- Headline reads, and as per the CDC website it states, “Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site?” No this is not joke and well, yes, we certainly are wondering…OK, more like saying what in the actual (insert expletive) are you trying to play here. Oh, let us guess, you are claiming it was a great community outreach program that drove traffic to your site…or a trendy marketing shtick that is funded with my tax dollars…or as you claim, “We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via “zombie preparedness”. Well, we are going to blow that thought process to smithereens by the time we get to one of the most foreshadowing, cryptic and terrifying comic books, yes published by the CDC, we have ever soon. The words within will send chills up your spine and have you asking…what are they exactly preparing us for?
The CDC is no stranger to controversy…but promoting how to prepare for the attack of the un-dead simply crosses the line. So for those of you that think this is ‘click bait’ or artistic license let me immediately put those thoughts to rest. I offer you exhibit # 1, the CDC’s “Zombie Preparedness” plan. I know, it’s hard to believe this stuff is real, but no a days truth is far stranger than fiction. There’s even a convenient and easy to display Zombie Poster to scare small children in to assuring everyone is prepared for something that can never happen…right? Well, not so fast my friends, the details of this plan go into great detail but we need to get you up to speed on an intersecting story first.
The CDC is no stranger to controversy…but promoting how to prepare for the attack of the un-dead simply crosses the line. So for those of you that think this is ‘click bait’ or artistic license let me immediately put those thoughts to rest. I offer you exhibit # 1, the CDC’s “Zombie Preparedness” plan. I know, it’s hard to believe this stuff is real, but no a days truth is far stranger than fiction. There’s even a convenient and easy to display Zombie Poster to scare small children in to assuring everyone is prepared for something that can never happen…right? Well, not so fast my friends, the details of this plan go into great detail but we need to get you up to speed on an intersecting story first.
So, before we get back to preparing for the zombie apocalypse. Just a few days ago was announced, and as published here by CNN, “Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be administered in the US, CDC director says” to be more specific, in the words of your Director Robert Redfield, ““Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older”. Well let’s link together the real strange and unreal part of this story and it has nothing to do with the zombie minions ready to eat our flesh, no it rather has to do with another form of conquer under the banner of preparedness that creates a dangerous mixture of one part truth to three parts of agenda and mix in a dash of terrifying foreshadowing.
So, now the 101 of the zombie invasion, or as the CDC publishes, “Preparedness 101“. It starts by saying,
Cont'd
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