01 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [I have just arrived] Supreme Court Gardens Sat. Feb. 18th, 2023 MVI_9936,8merged

It is almost exactly 3 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. This
must be about number 36 for me. I was disappointed, again, at the low attendance,
however, the quality of attendees, speakers, and musicians was superb. Average age?
Fifty? Where are the droves of young people? I estimate under five hundred of
us, and a mob of police. It’s one second to midnight, and Western Australians
are sound asleep, comfortable again with the few crumbs of freedom thrown back
to them from the mongrels in government.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.