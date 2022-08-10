Dr. James Spencer Explains How New Ageism Perverts Biblical Teaching and is Infiltrating Christianity

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Dr. James Spencer warns that the philosophy and religion of the New Age is a merger of Creator and creation, which promotes setting aside God’s ultimate wisdom to pursue our own. James is a theologian and author, as well as the President of the D.L. Moody Center. He explains that New Ageism routinely adopts good and faithful practices and perverts them, which can sometimes drive Christians to abandon good practices by being too defensive. Meditating on Christ, for example, is a great Biblical practice, while meditating on anything else is not! James further discusses the core beliefs in the New Age movement, which are in direct opposition to the teachings of Christianity, such as reincarnation, astrology, psychic readings, and energy healing.
TAKEAWAYS
20 Questions: Christians and the New Age Movement is a helpful guide for understanding the dangers of spiritual mysticism
Many Christians today are being deceived in various New Age concepts, like astrology and reincarnation
James says that God’s law precludes certain practices in order to provide possibilities
James’ book, Useful to God: Eight Lessons from the Life of D.L. Moody explores the authentic faith of the great evangelist
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Useful to God Book: https://amzn.to/3zxelL7
Useful to God Book Guide: https://bit.ly/3vs0KUh
20 ?s New Age Guide: https://bit.ly/3zpnUff
New Age Common Among Chrisitians: https://pewrsr.ch/3ShHhPO
10 Day Media Fast: http://godarkshinebright.org/
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