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Equality/Equity What does an EX-Chinese National, now turned American Patriot say about that
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20 views • April 02, 2021
EX-Chinese National, Daisy is now an American Patriot. She talks about what equality is, and what equity is. Further she exposes the dangers of both! Listen to her fantastic description.
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to this problem.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to this problem.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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