What I Learned from Having Interdimensional Contact | EP. 3

There is so much more to reality than what we can perceive with our basic five senses. In fact, there are many other dimensional realities that exist simultaneously on top of our physical one. Most people are not aware of these other dimensions. But sometimes, a person's consciousness is able to expand far enough to access those dimensions and encounter spiritual beings who reside in those realms.

In this episode, I share the story of my first interdimensional contact experience with a light being and reveal the message it came to give me. I also discuss how this anomalous experience affected me and the lingering effects of it afterwards. Lastly, I explore two concepts related to interdimensional contact and what I learned from having this profound spiritual experience.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥

00:00 Intro

04:54 Announcement: Cosmic Light Language Transmissions

06:51 Interdimensional Contact Experience

10:40 Description of Light Being

12:18 Telepathy as Communication

13:16 Message from Interdimensional Being

15:38 Lingering Effects After Contact

17:31 Contact with Two More Interdimensional Beings + What They Taught Me

20:15 Validation from a Native American Healer

25:26 Validation from an African Shaman

26:25 Multidimensionality: Did It Really Happen or Was it a Dream?

29:21 Why I Felt Fear & The Truth About Non-Physical Beings

33:58 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

This podcast is about seeing the truth to heal. It explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more to open your mind to a whole new world.

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/vickilynnchan

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is an intuitive sound artist and shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares intuitive light language music and channeled messages encoded with conscious multidimensional sound frequencies. She also shares her knowledge about the non-physical realms in her podcast. All of her work is intended to support people in their healing and awakening journey.

https://vickilynnchan.com/about/

