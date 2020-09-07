PIERS CORBYN VIOLENTLY & UNLAWFULLY ARRESTED & HELD OVERNIGHT IN SHEFFIELD POLICE STATION

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After a peaceful protest in Peace Gardens, Sheffield, police aggressively arrested Piers and kept him in overnight, when absolutely no crime had been committed.
Piers did not organise the event and attended only as a guest speaker, along with many others.