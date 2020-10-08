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NON-PC Comedy: DEPORTATION CATAPULT!
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28 views • October 08, 2020
Uncle Sam explains in a comedic and expletive-filled rant why the nice approach to deportation never works properly and why it needs to be replaced with Catapults and parachutes and robots in the image of the founding fathers with machine guns. This is a very rude and mean comedic rant, so go crawl back in your mommy and go fetal if mean words and hard truths offend your delicate sensibilities.
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