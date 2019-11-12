© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are suburban voters moving away from Trump and toward Dems?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • November 12, 2019
America First Action PAC and former special assistant to President Trump Kelly Sadler discusses Trump speaking at the Veterans Day Parade in New York City and suburban residents supporting Democrats.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.