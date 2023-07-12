Create New Account
Long line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.
GalacticStorm
2059 Subscribers
177 views
Published 16 hours ago

We as a Nation are at a breaking point. This is a line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.


Can you feel the shift in power?


The people are fed up with the deep-state 2 tier system of justice.


Accountability is coming soon.



https://twitter.com/WeThePepe3/status/1679185733746032650?s=20

white houseccpbiden crime familyinfluence peddling schemecongress investigationdir wray hearing

