Long line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.

We as a Nation are at a breaking point. This is a line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.
Can you feel the shift in power?
The people are fed up with the deep-state 2 tier system of justice.
Accountability is coming soon.
https://twitter.com/WeThePepe3/status/1679185733746032650?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.