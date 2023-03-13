Gina & Brian on their Mental and Spiritual Ups and Downs. RTT with Marisa Peer - Part 2 of 4

I share the mental illness and spiritual ups and downs of my youth. Gina shares stories from her life and Brian and her go back and forth comparing the similarities in their lives. I was also in a heightened state of mind from Jan. 1st to mid February so here I say some grandiose things which are odd for me to say.

Gina describes her profession and a hypnotherapist and her enthusiasm for Maria Peers’ Rapid Transformational Therapy.

