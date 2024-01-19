The Cost of Salvation: Beyond Religion

In this enlightening scripture study, we explore key passages from the
Book of Matthew and Romans. Reflecting on the Pharisees and Sadducees'
approach to baptism, we consider the importance of repentance and
righteousness in faith. We also delve into the dialogue of Jesus with
these religious figures, interpreting Christ's teachings on faith,
salvation, and the concept of the 'children of the kingdom.' Drawing
insights from these dialogues, the speaker emphasizes that salvation
does not come from religion, but from faith in Jesus Christ. The
broadcast concludes with a prayer and a plea to share these spiritual
lessons with others.
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:32 Discussion on Pharisees and Sadducees
01:10 Reflection on Matthew 16:24
02:17 Exploring the Faith of Abraham
04:26 Understanding Righteousness and Faith
05:03 John's Refusal to Baptize without Repentance
06:29 Jesus' Words on the Kingdom of Heaven
07:52 The Importance of Accepting Jesus Christ
09:09 Consequences of Rejecting Jesus Christ
10:39 Closing Thoughts and Prayer
11:17 Call to Action
